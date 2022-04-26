Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633 Air Base Wing participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow - Phase 2: Civil Engineer Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen with the 633d Civil Engineer Squadron repair local infrastructure after a simulated rocket attack during Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.28.2022 15:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841200
    VIRIN: 220428-F-TL953-7003
    Filename: DOD_108942283
    Length: 00:01:51
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633 Air Base Wing participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow - Phase 2: Civil Engineer Squadron, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Repair
    633 ABW
    JBLE
    633 CES
    Ardent Crossbow

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT