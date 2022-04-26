633 Air Base Wing participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow - Phase 2: Single Pallet Expeditionary Kitchen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen with the 633d Force Support Squadron construct a single pallet expeditionary kitchen as part of a simulated deployment during Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 26, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)