U.S. Army Gives Back Italian Woman's Birthday Cake

    VICENZA, ITALY

    04.28.2022

    Video by Rick Scavetta 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Italy returned a birthday cake to Meri Mion
    Thursday - 77 years after American troops fighting near Vicenza ate the cake
    made for her thirteenth birthday.
    Mion, 89, of Vicenza, was the guest of honor at the midday event, held
    together with Vicenza officials at Giardini Salvi, very close to where the
    88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28, 1945.
    Sgt. Peter Wallis, of Seabeck, Washington, who recently won Installation
    management Command - Europe Best Warrior contest presented the cake to Mion, with Col. Matthew Gomlak, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy. Hundreds of people, to include Italian soldiers, carabinieri, U.S. veterans Italian
    veterans, plus many local residents watched on.
    The sun was shining in Giardini Salvi during the brief ceremony, where
    Gomlak spoke of the combat that occurred on nearby Corso San Felice e
    Fortunato. It was raining and thunder the morning when 88th
    Infantry Division Soldiers battled German defenders. At least 19 U.S.
    Soldiers were killed or wounded.
    Other Americans, from the 91st Infantry Division, drove north from the
    Riviera Berica into the city. Later, they paraded through Corso Palladio,
    Vicenza's famous thoroughfare, where Italians offered them bread and wine.
    Mion, 89, of Vicenza, was a 13-year-old when Americans came to her nearby
    village, San Pietro in Gų. She spent the night hiding with her mother in the
    attic of their farm along the main road of town. Retreating Germans fired
    shots near her house, memories that haunted her for years afterward. She
    awoke the next morning, Americans were nearby. Her mother prepared a
    birthday cake for her. Fresh from the oven, the cake went to the window
    sill.
    Mion thanked the Americans for remembering her and replacing her cake all
    these years later. She turns 90 on April 29. This year, she will take the
    cake home to share with loved ones, she said.
    "Tomorrow, we will that desert with all my family remembering this wonderful
    day that I will never forget" Mion said.

