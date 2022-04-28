U.S. Army Gives Back Italian Woman's Birthday Cake

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from U.S. Army Garrison Italy returned a birthday cake to Meri Mion

Thursday - 77 years after American troops fighting near Vicenza ate the cake

made for her thirteenth birthday.

Mion, 89, of Vicenza, was the guest of honor at the midday event, held

together with Vicenza officials at Giardini Salvi, very close to where the

88th Infantry Division fought its way into the city on April 28, 1945.

Sgt. Peter Wallis, of Seabeck, Washington, who recently won Installation

management Command - Europe Best Warrior contest presented the cake to Mion, with Col. Matthew Gomlak, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy. Hundreds of people, to include Italian soldiers, carabinieri, U.S. veterans Italian

veterans, plus many local residents watched on.

The sun was shining in Giardini Salvi during the brief ceremony, where

Gomlak spoke of the combat that occurred on nearby Corso San Felice e

Fortunato. It was raining and thunder the morning when 88th

Infantry Division Soldiers battled German defenders. At least 19 U.S.

Soldiers were killed or wounded.

Other Americans, from the 91st Infantry Division, drove north from the

Riviera Berica into the city. Later, they paraded through Corso Palladio,

Vicenza's famous thoroughfare, where Italians offered them bread and wine.

Mion, 89, of Vicenza, was a 13-year-old when Americans came to her nearby

village, San Pietro in Gų. She spent the night hiding with her mother in the

attic of their farm along the main road of town. Retreating Germans fired

shots near her house, memories that haunted her for years afterward. She

awoke the next morning, Americans were nearby. Her mother prepared a

birthday cake for her. Fresh from the oven, the cake went to the window

sill.

Mion thanked the Americans for remembering her and replacing her cake all

these years later. She turns 90 on April 29. This year, she will take the

cake home to share with loved ones, she said.

"Tomorrow, we will that desert with all my family remembering this wonderful

day that I will never forget" Mion said.