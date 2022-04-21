Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Maj. Perry Covington 

    452nd Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division
    from Camp Pendleton, with U.S. Air Force from 89th Airlift Squadron, 445th
    Wing, Reach 292 C-17 Wrightpatt Air Base, Ohio, and 452 Air Mobility Wing, 56
    Aeroport Squadron March Air Reserve Base, California load M777 Howitzer
    cannons at March Air Reserve Base, California, April 21, 2022, in an effort of
    European Support 2022. The United States has now committed more than $3.2
    billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden
    Administration, including approximately $2.6 billion since the beginning of
    Russia's unprovoked invasion on February 24 (U.S. Air Force video by Maj Perry
    Covington, 452 Air Mobility Wing/ Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 19:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 841055
    VIRIN: 220421-F-RA446-0004
    Filename: DOD_108940418
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: RIVERSIDE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, European Support 2022, by Maj. Perry Covington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

