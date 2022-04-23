Kentucky Field Artillery supports Thunder Over Louisville

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/841016" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kentucky National Guard Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez describes the mission and the ammunition used by the 2/138th Field Artillery Brigade while support Thunder Over Louisville in Louisville, Ky. on April 23, 2022. The 2/138th FAB used blank ammunition during the fireworks display to represent the thunder brought by Kentucky National Guard field artillery (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Hornback).