Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kentucky Field Artillery supports Thunder Over Louisville

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky National Guard Staff Sgt. Angel Martinez describes the mission and the ammunition used by the 2/138th Field Artillery Brigade while support Thunder Over Louisville in Louisville, Ky. on April 23, 2022. The 2/138th FAB used blank ammunition during the fireworks display to represent the thunder brought by Kentucky National Guard field artillery (U.S. Army video by Spc. Brett Hornback).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.27.2022 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 841016
    VIRIN: 220426-Z-JL556-0001
    Filename: DOD_108939770
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky Field Artillery supports Thunder Over Louisville, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky National Guard
    fireworks
    National Guard
    Angel Martinez
    thunder over louisville
    2/138th FAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT