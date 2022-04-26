MIA for 72 Years, Cpl. David B. Milano Returns to American Soil

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840922" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Corporal David B. Milano, MIA, was lost in action during the Korean War on December 2, 1950. After 71 years, he will be repatriated back to the United States and reunited with his family. An Honor Guard made up of members of the Utah National Guard conduct an Honorable Carry at the Salt Lake City International Airport, April 26, 2022. Milano was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 23, 1932, to Albert and Lida Milano. His family relocated to Utah, where Milano will be laid to rest next to his mother, sister and brother-in-law at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.