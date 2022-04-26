Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MIA for 72 Years, Cpl. David B. Milano Returns to American Soil

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Hack 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Corporal David B. Milano, MIA, was lost in action during the Korean War on December 2, 1950. After 71 years, he will be repatriated back to the United States and reunited with his family. An Honor Guard made up of members of the Utah National Guard conduct an Honorable Carry at the Salt Lake City International Airport, April 26, 2022. Milano was born in Chicago, Illinois on Dec. 23, 1932, to Albert and Lida Milano. His family relocated to Utah, where Milano will be laid to rest next to his mother, sister and brother-in-law at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.26.2022 17:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840922
    VIRIN: 220426-Z-PL204-1001
    Filename: DOD_108938342
    Length: 00:03:33
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Hometown: CHICAGO, IL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MIA for 72 Years, Cpl. David B. Milano Returns to American Soil, by SSG Jordan Hack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Korean War
    US Army
    Utah National Guard
    UTNG
    Cpl. David B. Milano

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT