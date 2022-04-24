Minuteman Monday: Security Forces

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840666" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Our Global Strike Defenders play an indispensable role in the nuclear enterprise by safeguarding some of America’s most valuable assets. These men and women are the first line of defense in our missile alert and launch facilities, making their mission absolutely critical to national security. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Shelby Thurman)