Aviators Gets Dunked

Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade take part in Dunker qualification at Ft. Campbell, Ky. Apr. 6-7 2022. Dunker is a training that prepares helicopter pilots and crew members in life saving measure if they were to ever find themselves having to abandon their air craft in an inadvertent submerged situation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit and Spc. Ryan Sooter)