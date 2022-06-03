Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviators Gets Dunked

    KY, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the 63rd Theater Aviation Brigade take part in Dunker qualification at Ft. Campbell, Ky. Apr. 6-7 2022. Dunker is a training that prepares helicopter pilots and crew members in life saving measure if they were to ever find themselves having to abandon their air craft in an inadvertent submerged situation. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Ryan Wilhoit and Spc. Ryan Sooter)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 14:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 840618
    VIRIN: 220408-Z-FN390-0001
    PIN: 40121
    Filename: DOD_108933198
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: KY, US

    This work, Aviators Gets Dunked, by SSG Ryan Wilhoit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    Survival skills
    63rd TAB
    KYNG
    dunker training

