DLA Fast FAQs FedMall Modernization (open caption)

DLA Fast FAQs is a series that shows you, the customer, how to work with DLA to get the supplies and support you need for your mission. In this episode learn about the new and improved FedMall, your one stop shop to purchase products and services for all your agency needs. For more information contact the Customer Interaction Center, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 877-352-2255 within the United States. Customers outside the United States can use both the applicable local DSN prefix and country code, followed by 877-352-2255.