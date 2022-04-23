Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Fast FAQs FedMall Modernization (open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    04.23.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Fast FAQs is a series that shows you, the customer, how to work with DLA to get the supplies and support you need for your mission. In this episode learn about the new and improved FedMall, your one stop shop to purchase products and services for all your agency needs. For more information contact the Customer Interaction Center, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 877-352-2255 within the United States. Customers outside the United States can use both the applicable local DSN prefix and country code, followed by 877-352-2255.

    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Fast FAQs FedMall Modernization (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FedMall

