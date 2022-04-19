Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helo Coverage of Missile Field Snow Removal Efforts

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Caleb Kimmell, Airman Alysa Knott, Airman 1st Class Alexander Nottingham and Senior Airman Michael Richmond

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of 91st Missile Wing Airmen removing snow at Launch Facilities in April 2022 at Minot Air Force Base, N.D. (U.S. Air Force video by 5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 17:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840547
    VIRIN: 220422-F-F3332-1001
    Filename: DOD_108931947
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    This work, Helo Coverage of Missile Field Snow Removal Efforts, by SrA Caleb Kimmell, Amn Alysa Knott, A1C Alexander Nottingham and SrA Michael Richmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    blizzard
    snow removal
    91 mw
    54 hs

