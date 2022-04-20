2dAABN Fires M2 B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, operate an AAV7A1 tracked vehicle during a crew level gunnery operations qualification on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 20, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to conduct familiarization and sustainment fires with an M2 machine gun in order to validate equipment serviceability and develop weapon proficiency prior to the unit’s deployment for training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Marines
    training
    Polymer
    2d Assault Amphibian Battalion
    2dAABN

