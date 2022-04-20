2dAABN Fires M2 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840482" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with 2d Assault Amphibian Battalion, 2d Marine Division, operate an AAV7A1 tracked vehicle during a crew level gunnery operations qualification on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April 20, 2022. The purpose of this exercise is to conduct familiarization and sustainment fires with an M2 machine gun in order to validate equipment serviceability and develop weapon proficiency prior to the unit’s deployment for training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ramsammy)