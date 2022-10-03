Mountain Athlete Warrior Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division train in the Mountain Athlete Warrior (MAW) Course, led by instructors from the 10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School at Nash Gym on Fort Drum, N.Y. March 10, 2022.

The MAW PT emphasizes functional fitness to improve Soldiers' levels of fitness and reduce injury risk.

(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan Scofield)