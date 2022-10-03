Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mountain Athlete Warrior Program

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Video by Spc. Ethan Scofield 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division train in the Mountain Athlete Warrior (MAW) Course, led by instructors from the 10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School at Nash Gym on Fort Drum, N.Y. March 10, 2022.
    The MAW PT emphasizes functional fitness to improve Soldiers' levels of fitness and reduce injury risk.
    (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan Scofield)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 16:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840420
    VIRIN: 220310-A-LT474-169
    Filename: DOD_108929051
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Athlete Warrior Program, by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #10th Mountain Division
    #Fort Drum

