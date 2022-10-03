U.S. Army Soldiers from across the 10th Mountain Division train in the Mountain Athlete Warrior (MAW) Course, led by instructors from the 10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School at Nash Gym on Fort Drum, N.Y. March 10, 2022.
The MAW PT emphasizes functional fitness to improve Soldiers' levels of fitness and reduce injury risk.
(U.S. Army video by Spc. Ethan Scofield)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 16:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840420
|VIRIN:
|220310-A-LT474-169
|Filename:
|DOD_108929051
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Mountain Athlete Warrior Program, by SPC Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
