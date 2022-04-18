The Charleston District has a proud 150-year history in South Carolina and our nearly 250 employees execute missions every day that strengthen our state and nation’s economies and build our nation’s defense.
https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 13:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840399
|VIRIN:
|220418-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108928307
|Length:
|00:05:30
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Charleston District overview, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USACE
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
USACE-SAD
USACE Charleston District
LEAVE A COMMENT