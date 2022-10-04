Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN, AT SEA

    04.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kaila Peters 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220410-N-PC065-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022)– Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) train with embarked U.S. Marines, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and British Royal Marines, attached to the 42nd Commandos, along the coast of Iceland, March 28 – April 10, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    Date Taken: 04.10.2022
