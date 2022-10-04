video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





220410-N-PC065-2001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 10, 2022)– Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) train with embarked U.S. Marines, attached to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit and British Royal Marines, attached to the 42nd Commandos, along the coast of Iceland, March 28 – April 10, 2022. Arlington, with embarked 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)