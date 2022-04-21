Basketball is the most common sport for on- and off-duty injuries in the Navy. From FY16 to FY20, the Navy saw 951 injuries related to basketball, and these injuries cost the Navy more than $3 million dollars. The most common injuries related to the sport include fractures, sprains, strains, dislocations, and tears. The Naval Safety Command provides defense-in-depth and ensures the naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dan Willoughby/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 09:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|840354
|VIRIN:
|220421-N-ZD021-0001
|PIN:
|220421
|Filename:
|DOD_108927100
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Basketball Injuries; A Top Problem in the Navy, by PO2 Daniel Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT