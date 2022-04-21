Basketball Injuries; A Top Problem in the Navy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Basketball is the most common sport for on- and off-duty injuries in the Navy. From FY16 to FY20, the Navy saw 951 injuries related to basketball, and these injuries cost the Navy more than $3 million dollars. The most common injuries related to the sport include fractures, sprains, strains, dislocations, and tears. The Naval Safety Command provides defense-in-depth and ensures the naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dan Willoughby/Released)