    Basketball Injuries; A Top Problem in the Navy

    UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Willoughby 

    Naval Safety Command

    Basketball is the most common sport for on- and off-duty injuries in the Navy. From FY16 to FY20, the Navy saw 951 injuries related to basketball, and these injuries cost the Navy more than $3 million dollars. The most common injuries related to the sport include fractures, sprains, strains, dislocations, and tears. The Naval Safety Command provides defense-in-depth and ensures the naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dan Willoughby/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 09:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 840354
    VIRIN: 220421-N-ZD021-0001
    PIN: 220421
    Filename: DOD_108927100
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Basketball Injuries; A Top Problem in the Navy, by PO2 Daniel Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

