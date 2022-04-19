Airmen from the 633d Air Base Wing participated in Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, April 20, 2022. Exercise ARDENT CROSSBOW is the first time the 633d Air Base Wing is conducting agile combat support as an Air Base Squadron as part of Air Combat Command’s effort to align into the Air Force’s new four-phase Force Generation model (Available to Commit, Reset, Prepare and Ready). Through the stand-up of an Air Base Squadron and a supporting A-Staff, Airmen will be prepared to deploy as task-oriented, high-performing teams who are ready for crisis before crisis emerges.
|04.19.2022
|04.20.2022 16:21
|B-Roll
|840295
|220419-F-PG418-1001
|DOD_108925856
|00:01:03
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|0
|0
This work, 633 ABW participates in Exercise Ardent Crossbow, by Amn Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
