Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TF-61/2 Marines Training with The USS Georgia

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    03.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    SOUDA BAY (March 26, 2022) – U.S. Marines with Task Force 61/2 (TF-61/2), and Sailors from Task Group 68.1 conduct joint launch and recovery training with the combat rubber raiding craft aboard the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729), near Souda Bay, Greece, March 26, 2022. TF-61/2 will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet, to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional Allies and Partners and U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2022
    Date Posted: 04.20.2022 12:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840249
    VIRIN: 220326-M-HU496-941
    Filename: DOD_108925266
    Length: 00:03:48
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TF-61/2 Marines Training with The USS Georgia, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Marine Corps
    Sixth Fleet
    II MEF
    U.S. Navy
    Task Force 61/2
    TF-61/2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT