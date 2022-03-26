TF-61/2 Marines Training with The USS Georgia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/840249" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SOUDA BAY (March 26, 2022) – U.S. Marines with Task Force 61/2 (TF-61/2), and Sailors from Task Group 68.1 conduct joint launch and recovery training with the combat rubber raiding craft aboard the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Georgia (SSGN 729), near Souda Bay, Greece, March 26, 2022. TF-61/2 will temporarily provide command and control support to the commander of U.S. Sixth Fleet, to synchronize Navy and Marine Corps units and capabilities already in theater, in support of regional Allies and Partners and U.S. national security interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon/Released)