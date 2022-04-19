Conversation with Chaplain (COL) and Chaplain (CAPT) Irv Elson – Retired about how April is an opportunity for Department personnel to take a deeper dive into the exclusionary views and behaviors of a few can spread like cancer and justify the need to not only exclude, but to eradicate a population from society. The discussion will explain how we as DoD and military members and citizens must continue to vigilantly watch for exclusive behaviors in order to guide them toward better inclusion and respect of all through listening and communicating with respect, empathy, and teamwork.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 15:47
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|840146
|Filename:
|DOD_108923783
|Length:
|00:57:19
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Department of the Air Force Holocaust Days of Remembrance Event - Past Reflections for an Inclusive Future, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT