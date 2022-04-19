Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of the Air Force Holocaust Days of Remembrance Event - Past Reflections for an Inclusive Future

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Conversation with Chaplain (COL) and Chaplain (CAPT) Irv Elson – Retired about how April is an opportunity for Department personnel to take a deeper dive into the exclusionary views and behaviors of a few can spread like cancer and justify the need to not only exclude, but to eradicate a population from society. The discussion will explain how we as DoD and military members and citizens must continue to vigilantly watch for exclusive behaviors in order to guide them toward better inclusion and respect of all through listening and communicating with respect, empathy, and teamwork.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 15:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 840146
    Filename: DOD_108923783
    Length: 00:57:19
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of the Air Force Holocaust Days of Remembrance Event - Past Reflections for an Inclusive Future, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holocaust Days of Remembrance
    Department of the Air Force
    Irv Elson

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT