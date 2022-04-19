Department of the Air Force Holocaust Days of Remembrance Event - Past Reflections for an Inclusive Future

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Conversation with Chaplain (COL) and Chaplain (CAPT) Irv Elson – Retired about how April is an opportunity for Department personnel to take a deeper dive into the exclusionary views and behaviors of a few can spread like cancer and justify the need to not only exclude, but to eradicate a population from society. The discussion will explain how we as DoD and military members and citizens must continue to vigilantly watch for exclusive behaviors in order to guide them toward better inclusion and respect of all through listening and communicating with respect, empathy, and teamwork.