Footage of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team preparing for the 2022 air show season at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|840128
|VIRIN:
|220419-F-CD693-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108923561
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
