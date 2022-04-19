Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Viper Demonstration Team

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Footage of the F-16 Viper Demonstration Team preparing for the 2022 air show season at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.19.2022 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 840128
    VIRIN: 220419-F-CD693-1001
    Filename: DOD_108923561
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team, by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Team Shaw
    Rebel
    Viper Demo Team
    Viper Demonstration Team

