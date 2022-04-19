U.S. Army Col. Trent Conner, Commander Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, delivers remarks updating employees as to the status of the modernization project.
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2022 10:27
|Location:
|NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, US
This work, EDC Modernization update for DDSP, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
