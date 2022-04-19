Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEW CUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.19.2022

    Video by Matthew Mahoney 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    U.S. Army Col. Trent Conner, Commander Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Susquehanna, Pennsylvania, delivers remarks updating employees as to the status of the modernization project.

    This work, EDC Modernization update for DDSP, by Matthew Mahoney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

