Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th Wing Mission, Vision and Priorities

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. Lilia Calvillo, Senior Airman Kaitlyn Ergish, Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa, Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales, Staff Sgt. Kristine Legate, Senior Master Sgt. Melissa Mekpongsatorn, Senior Airman Alex Miller, 2nd Lt. Alvin Nelson, Senior Airman Cheyenne Powers, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross, 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood, Staff Sgt. Giovanni Sims, Capt. Elias Small, Senior Airman Jacob Stephens, Airman 1st Class William Turnbull and Airman 1st Class Vaughn Weber

    355th Wing

    The 355th Wing’s mission is to RESCUE & ATTACK!

    The 355th Wing’s priorities are Readiness, Resiliency and Relationships.

    The 355th Wing’s vision is a Dynamic Team of Lethal, Agile and Resilient Airmen.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 17:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839915
    VIRIN: 220222-F-F3305-1001
    PIN: 221009
    Filename: DOD_108922194
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th Wing Mission, Vision and Priorities, by 1st Lt. Lilia Calvillo, SrA Kaitlyn Ergish, TSgt Sergio Gamboa, SSgt Blake Gonzales, SSgt Kristine Legate, SMSgt Melissa Mekpongsatorn, SrA Alex Miller, 2nd Lt. Alvin Nelson, SrA Cheyenne Powers, SSgt Nicholas Ross, 1st Lt. Dorothy Sherwood, SSgt Giovanni Sims, Capt. Elias Small, SrA Jacob Stephens, A1C William Turnbull and A1C Vaughn Weber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACE
    davis-monthan
    MCA
    Agile combat employment
    Multicapable Airmen
    Lead Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT