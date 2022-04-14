Faces of the Fleet Ep. 25: The Provider: Ana Monterrosa

When Ana Monterrosa became a single mother at age 18, everyone told her to stop chasing her dreams, but Ana knew she was capable of more. Meet the Sailor who turned difficult beginnings into a successful life in the Navy Reserve.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839840
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_108921463
|Length:
|00:06:04
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
