NPC PACT FET Visits Japan - Interviews with PACT Sailors

Soundbites from interviews with PACT Sailors in Sasebo, Japan



(00:00-00:34) SN Blake MartinezPompa, USS New Orleans (LPD 18)

Hometown: Vail, AZ

Rating Earned: OS



(00:34-01:00) SN Jordan Williams, NBU-7

Hometown: Orlando, FL

Rating Earned: YN



(01:00-02:06) SN Jenel Usi, USS America (LHA 6)

Hometown: San Francisco

Rating Earned: LS



(02:06-02:49) SN Rory Black, Naval Beach Unit Seven

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

Rating Earned: YN





A team of enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from Navy Personnel Command headquarters in Millington, Tenn., visited Japan to work one-on-one with Sailors taking part in the Navy’s Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program. The 5-day Fleet Engagement Team event focused on providing career counseling, designating ratings and negotiating orders on site at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.

The team worked with command career counselors to designate new ratings and orders to a total of 313 PACT Sailors.

(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)