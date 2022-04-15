Soundbites from interview with Command Senior Chief, or CMDCS, Shanika Jones, NPC Detailer
Hometown: Albany, Georgia
A team of enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from Navy Personnel Command headquarters in Millington, Tenn., visited Japan to work one-on-one with Sailors taking part in the Navy’s Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program. The 5-day Fleet Engagement Team event focused on providing career counseling, designating ratings and negotiating orders on site at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.
The team worked with command career counselors to designate new ratings and orders to a total of 313 PACT Sailors.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.18.2022 04:04
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|839813
|VIRIN:
|220415-N-TH560-710
|Filename:
|DOD_108921048
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|SASEBO, JP
|Hometown:
|ALBANY, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NPC PACT FET Visit Japan - CMDCS Shanika Jones Interview, by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT