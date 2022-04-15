NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Japan (Slomo B-Roll)

Slow motion video B-roll from 5-day NPC Fleet Engagement Team event
A team of enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from Navy Personnel Command headquarters in Millington, Tenn., visited Japan to work one-on-one with Sailors taking part in the Navy’s Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program. The 5-day Fleet Engagement Team event included providing career counseling, designating ratings and negotiating orders on site at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.
The team worked with command career counselors to designate new ratings and orders to a total of 313 PACT Sailors.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)
