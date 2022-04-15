Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Japan (Slomo B-Roll)

    JAPAN

    04.15.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    Slow motion video B-roll from 5-day NPC Fleet Engagement Team event

    A team of enlisted community managers, rating specialists and detailers from Navy Personnel Command headquarters in Millington, Tenn., visited Japan to work one-on-one with Sailors taking part in the Navy’s Professional Apprenticeship Career Tracks (PACT) program. The 5-day Fleet Engagement Team event included providing career counseling, designating ratings and negotiating orders on site at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni and Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo.
    The team worked with command career counselors to designate new ratings and orders to a total of 313 PACT Sailors.
    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.18.2022 00:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NPC PACT Fleet Engagement Team Visits Japan (Slomo B-Roll), by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    FET
    Forward-deployed
    FDNF
    NPC
    MyNavy HR

