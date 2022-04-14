Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Conducts Live Fire With RAM

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220414-N-AO823-2001
    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – A missile fires from the forward rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 14. The Navy trains, certifies, and deploys combat ready naval forces prepared to face a full range of missions—from humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, to major regional conflicts, to ballistic missile defense—around the globe. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 18:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839787
    VIRIN: 220414-N-AO823-2001
    Filename: DOD_108920803
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Conducts Live Fire With RAM, by PO1 Michael Lieberknecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C5
    FC
    Weapon System
    RAM
    MKI

