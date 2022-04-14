Makin Island Conducts Live Fire With RAM

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



220414-N-AO823-2001

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – A missile fires from the forward rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 14. The Navy trains, certifies, and deploys combat ready naval forces prepared to face a full range of missions—from humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, to major regional conflicts, to ballistic missile defense—around the globe. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht)