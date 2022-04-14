Makin Island Conducts Live Fire With RAM

220414-N-AO823-2001
PACIFIC OCEAN (April 14, 2022) – A missile fires from the forward rolling airframe missile (RAM) launcher aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 14. The Navy trains, certifies, and deploys combat ready naval forces prepared to face a full range of missions—from humanitarian and peacekeeping operations, to major regional conflicts, to ballistic missile defense—around the globe. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lieberknecht)
