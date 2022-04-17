Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Invictus Games The Hague Highlight Trailer

    THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS

    04.17.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc, Melissa Espinales and Master Sgt. Carlin Leslie

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    A highlight video of of the Invictus Games The Hague. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

    Date Taken: 04.17.2022
    Date Posted: 04.17.2022 13:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839786
    VIRIN: 220417-F-XX948-007
    PIN: 220417
    Filename: DOD_108920775
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: THE HAGUE, NL 

    This work, Invictus Games The Hague Highlight Trailer, by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, Melissa Espinales and MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    IAM
    Invictus Games
    KnowYourMil
    IG22
    WeAreTeamUS

