A highlight video of of the Invictus Games The Hague. The Invictus Games are composed of nearly 20 nations and over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2022 13:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839786
|VIRIN:
|220417-F-XX948-007
|PIN:
|220417
|Filename:
|DOD_108920775
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|THE HAGUE, NL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games The Hague Highlight Trailer, by Anthony Beauchamp, Cpl Mellizza Bonjoc, Melissa Espinales and MSgt Carlin Leslie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IAM
KnowYourMil
IG22
WeAreTeamUS
