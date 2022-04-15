Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Let's Get it Wright: Mindfulness Deep Dive

    WPAFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Christopher Decker, Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton, Ryan Law and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, sits down with Annamae Willis, SAPR program manager and Thomas Tirey, violence prevention integrator to discuss mindfulness, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 15, 2022. Let's Get It Wright is a series addressing Air Force Materiel Command Connect topics. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 15:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 839725
    VIRIN: 220415-F-RI374-431
    Filename: DOD_108919734
    Length: 00:07:53
    Location: WPAFB, OH, US

    Deep Dive
    LGIW

