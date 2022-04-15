Let's Get it Wright: Mindfulness Deep Dive

Col. Charles Barkhurst, 88th Air Base Wing vice commander, sits down with Annamae Willis, SAPR program manager and Thomas Tirey, violence prevention integrator to discuss mindfulness, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, April 15, 2022. Let's Get It Wright is a series addressing Air Force Materiel Command Connect topics. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton)
|04.15.2022
|04.15.2022 15:27
|Series
|839725
|220415-F-RI374-431
|DOD_108919734
|00:07:53
|WPAFB, OH, US
|0
|0
