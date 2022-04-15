Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Disposition Services: Reflecting On Our Past To Build Our Future

    UNITED STATES

    04.15.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Disposition Services is celebrating 50 years of reverse logistics excellence. Through five decades this team has worked tirelessly to support U.S. warfighters and partner nations around the world. If their history has revealed anything, it's that this team is resilient, dedicated and ready to adapt to any mission. #50years #DLADispositionServices #reflection

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 10:08
    Location: US

    DLA Disposition Services 50th

