DLA Disposition Services is celebrating 50 years of reverse logistics excellence. Through five decades this team has worked tirelessly to support U.S. warfighters and partner nations around the world. If their history has revealed anything, it's that this team is resilient, dedicated and ready to adapt to any mission. #50years #DLADispositionServices #reflection
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2022 10:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839664
|VIRIN:
|220415-D-LU733-086
|PIN:
|505774
|Filename:
|DOD_108919148
|Length:
|00:20:16
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Disposition Services: Reflecting On Our Past To Build Our Future, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
