Faces of the Fleet Ep. 23: The Bridge: Dominique Velazquez

A devastating car accident put the world in a new perspective for Dominique Velazquez. After recovering from a traumatic brain injury, he was searching for a new path that would give purpose to his second chance. Inspired by the medical professionals who saved him, he chose to pay the gift of life forward as a Navy Hospital Corpsman.
|04.14.2022
|04.15.2022 02:06
|Video Productions
|839631
|220414-N-N0615-1023
|DOD_108918779
|00:05:52
|TN, US
|0
|0
