    Faces of the Fleet Ep. 23: The Bridge: Dominique Velazquez

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Recruiting Command

    A devastating car accident put the world in a new perspective for Dominique Velazquez. After recovering from a traumatic brain injury, he was searching for a new path that would give purpose to his second chance. Inspired by the medical professionals who saved him, he chose to pay the gift of life forward as a Navy Hospital Corpsman.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.15.2022 02:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839631
    VIRIN: 220414-N-N0615-1023
    Filename: DOD_108918779
    Length: 00:05:52
    Location: TN, US

    TAGS

    America’s Navy
    Faces of the Fleet

