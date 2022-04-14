Faces of the Fleet Ep. 23: The Bridge: Dominique Velazquez

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A devastating car accident put the world in a new perspective for Dominique Velazquez. After recovering from a traumatic brain injury, he was searching for a new path that would give purpose to his second chance. Inspired by the medical professionals who saved him, he chose to pay the gift of life forward as a Navy Hospital Corpsman.