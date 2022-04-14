Ep. 22: Liberated: Diana Tran-Yu

As a child, LCDR Diana Tran-Yu courageously escaped communist rule in Vietnam and found freedom in the United States. Never giving up on her dream to give back to the country that welcomed her, Diana proudly serves as a Navy Health Care Administrator and as a mother to a Navy Intelligence Specialist.
