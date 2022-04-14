Ep. 22: Liberated: Diana Tran-Yu

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As a child, LCDR Diana Tran-Yu courageously escaped communist rule in Vietnam and found freedom in the United States. Never giving up on her dream to give back to the country that welcomed her, Diana proudly serves as a Navy Health Care Administrator and as a mother to a Navy Intelligence Specialist.