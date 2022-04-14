Faces of the Fleet Ep. 21: The Lens: Kathleen Gorby

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Kathleen Gorby knew photography was her dream job and she didn’t quit until the role of Mass Communication Specialist was hers. After eight years of telling the Navy’s story on active duty, Kathleen transitioned to the Navy Reserve and discovered she can have the best of both worlds—one as a Sailor and the other as a Public Affairs Officer for a national forest.