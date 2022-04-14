Faces of the Fleet Ep. 16: The Seventh Sailor: Colten Hubbard

Colten Hubbard loves small-town Hermann, Missouri. He would have stayed there forever, if it weren’t for all six of his siblings. One by one, he watched them all join the Navy. They explored the world, fostered successful careers and grew into pillars of the community. He envied their adventure and began to wonder if he wanted more, too. The last of the seven to join, Colten is ready to break outside his comfort zone and into the prestigious world of nuclear engineering, nonetheless.
