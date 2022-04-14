Faces of the Fleet Ep. 14: Stuntwoman: Brie Coger

Some dreams don’t fit within the confines of a cubicle. Brie Coger dreamt of sprinting away from massive explosions on Hollywood sets, but never imagined she’d be the one setting off the explosives. In her search for purpose and adventure, she found both as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 23:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839618
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_108918649
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
