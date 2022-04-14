Faces of the Fleet Ep. 13: The Achiever: Thomas Schwab

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One of the most challenging Navy jobs, was no match for Sailor Thomas Schwab. Though he was homeless at 17, he graduated top of his class from Navy Nuclear Power School—proving that education is the greatest equalizer of all.