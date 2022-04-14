Faces of the Fleet Ep. 13: The Achiever: Thomas Schwab

One of the most challenging Navy jobs, was no match for Sailor Thomas Schwab. Though he was homeless at 17, he graduated top of his class from Navy Nuclear Power School—proving that education is the greatest equalizer of all.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 23:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839617
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1013
|Filename:
|DOD_108918648
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT