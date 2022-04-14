Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of the Fleet Ep. 12: El Oyente: Justin Alvarado

    TN, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Some people find their purpose on the flight deck. Others, find it in faith. That’s what Justin Alvarado learned as he journeyed to Spain in search of a new path in the Navy.

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 23:32
    Video ID: 839616
    VIRIN: 220414-N-N0615-1012
    Filename: DOD_108918630
    Length: 00:07:15
    Location: TN, US

    America’s Navy
    Faces of the Fleet

