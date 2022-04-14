Faces of the Fleet Ep. 12: El Oyente: Justin Alvarado

Some people find their purpose on the flight deck. Others, find it in faith. That’s what Justin Alvarado learned as he journeyed to Spain in search of a new path in the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 23:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839616
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_108918630
|Length:
|00:07:15
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
