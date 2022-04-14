Faces of the Fleet Ep. 06: Life Preserver: Jamison Ware

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839600" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Can selflessness be taught? This sailor has always heard the call to help others, but when he joined the Navy, he learned to let it seep into every corner of his life. Leaping into the sea to save people, while feeding the hungry on his days off, Jamison Ware is a life preserver.