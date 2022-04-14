Faces of the Fleet Ep. 06: Life Preserver: Jamison Ware

Can selflessness be taught? This sailor has always heard the call to help others, but when he joined the Navy, he learned to let it seep into every corner of his life. Leaping into the sea to save people, while feeding the hungry on his days off, Jamison Ware is a life preserver.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 20:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839600
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_108918434
|Length:
|00:05:28
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
