Faces of the Fleet Ep. 04: The Driver: Jesse Iwuji

During his final shore assignment on active duty, this Sailor spent his weekends at the race track. As he continues to serve as a Navy Reserve Sailor in America's Navy, he’s chasing his dreams to become a NASCAR driver.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 19:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839595
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108918327
|Length:
|00:04:14
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
