    Faces of the Fleet Ep. 03: Momma Bear: Cindy Huratiak

    04.14.2022

    Navy Recruiting Command

    Continually embracing the importance of teamwork, this Sailor has earned the nickname, Momma Bear. She juggles the roles of mom, wife, and Master Chief with pride and proves in the Navy, you can accomplish anything.

    TAGS

    America’s Navy
    Faces of the Fleet

