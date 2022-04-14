Faces of the Fleet Ep. 03: Momma Bear: Cindy Huratiak

Continually embracing the importance of teamwork, this Sailor has earned the nickname, Momma Bear. She juggles the roles of mom, wife, and Master Chief with pride and proves in the Navy, you can accomplish anything.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 19:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839591
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108918319
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT