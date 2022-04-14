Faces of the Fleet Ep. 03: Momma Bear: Cindy Huratiak

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839591" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Continually embracing the importance of teamwork, this Sailor has earned the nickname, Momma Bear. She juggles the roles of mom, wife, and Master Chief with pride and proves in the Navy, you can accomplish anything.