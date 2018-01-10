Ep. 01: Citizen No. T399836: Scott Lieng.

Striving to make his life meaningful, this Sailor used his experience escaping a labor camp with his mother to give back to the country that has given his family so much.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 18:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839582
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-N0615-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108918206
|Length:
|00:03:28
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
