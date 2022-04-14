220414-N-RB149-2001 KEFLAVIK, Iceland (April 14, 2022) U.S., Iceland and Allied nations participate in the exercise Northern Viking 22 in Iceland, April 14, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas R. Carter)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 17:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839551
|VIRIN:
|220414-N-RB149-2001
|PIN:
|2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917807
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|IS
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Northern Viking 22, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
