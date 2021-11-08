Aerial footage of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project's new Labyrinth Weir and Emergency Spillway, Isabella Lake, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure project will reduce the
risk of catastrophic floods resulting from dam breach for downstream communities and is scheduled to be complete in 2022.
(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 12:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839505
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108917027
|Length:
|00:05:27
|Location:
|LAKE ISABELLA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Isabella Dam Labyrinth Weir, Emergency Spillway (B-roll), by John Prettyman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT