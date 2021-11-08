Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Isabella Dam Labyrinth Weir, Emergency Spillway (B-roll)

    LAKE ISABELLA, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Aerial footage of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project's new Labyrinth Weir and Emergency Spillway, Isabella Lake, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure project will reduce the
    risk of catastrophic floods resulting from dam breach for downstream communities and is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

    (Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 12:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839505
    VIRIN: 210811-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_108917027
    Length: 00:05:27
    Location: LAKE ISABELLA, CA, US 

    USACE
    dam
    California
    flood risk
    Lake Isabella
    Isabella Dam

