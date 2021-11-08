Isabella Dam Labyrinth Weir, Emergency Spillway (B-roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aerial footage of the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project's new Labyrinth Weir and Emergency Spillway, Isabella Lake, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure project will reduce the

risk of catastrophic floods resulting from dam breach for downstream communities and is scheduled to be complete in 2022.



(Aerial imagery captured by John Prettyman and Luke Burns, remote pilots with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District Aviation Section.)