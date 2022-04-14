Big Builds: Isabella Dam Project

Explore the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project’s massive scale, unique features and benefits in this video featuring aerial footage of the project.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure project will reduce the risk of catastrophic floods resulting from dam breach for downstream communities and is scheduled to be complete in 2022.
Project Webpage: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam/
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 12:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|839493
|VIRIN:
|220414-A-AN535-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108916954
|Length:
|00:03:35
|Location:
|LAKE ISABELLA, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT