    Big Builds: Isabella Dam Project

    LAKE ISABELLA, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Video by John Prettyman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Explore the Isabella Dam Safety Modification Project’s massive scale, unique features and benefits in this video featuring aerial footage of the project.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers infrastructure project will reduce the risk of catastrophic floods resulting from dam breach for downstream communities and is scheduled to be complete in 2022.

    Project Webpage: https://www.spk.usace.army.mil/Missions/Civil-Works/Isabella-Dam/

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 12:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839493
    VIRIN: 220414-A-AN535-1001
    Filename: DOD_108916954
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: LAKE ISABELLA, CA, US 

    TAGS

    USACE
    dam
    California
    flood risk
    Lake Isabella
    Isabella Dam

