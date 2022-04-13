How to Reduce Plastic Consumption at Home

More than 380 million tons of plastic are created annually across the world and most end up in landfills or in the environment, taking hundreds of years to decompose. Everyone, including Marines and their families, can help reduce our plastic consumption.
MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))
