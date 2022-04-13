How to Reduce Plastic Consumption at Home

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 380 million tons of plastic are created annually across the world and most end up in landfills or in the environment, taking hundreds of years to decompose. Everyone, including Marines and their families, can help reduce our plastic consumption.



MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))