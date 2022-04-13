Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How to Reduce Plastic Consumption at Home

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    More than 380 million tons of plastic are created annually across the world and most end up in landfills or in the environment, taking hundreds of years to decompose. Everyone, including Marines and their families, can help reduce our plastic consumption.

    MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (Video produced by Mary Estacion (MCICOM))

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 839403
    VIRIN: 220413-M-MR059-235
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_108915803
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to Reduce Plastic Consumption at Home, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Housing
    Marine Corps
    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    Earth Month
    Plastic Usage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT