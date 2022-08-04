U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Regional Rivers Repair Fleet is dewatering the main chamber of Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. The work began March 23, 2022. The dewatering inspection concludes April 28, 2022. (USACE Video by Heather King) #Navigation #Maintenance #NashvilleCorps #USACE
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|839293
|VIRIN:
|220408-A-NT315-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_108914995
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|FLORENCE, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Wilson Lock dewatered for periodic inspection, by Heather King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
