    Wilson Lock dewatered for periodic inspection

    FLORENCE, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Video by Heather King 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District and the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division Regional Rivers Repair Fleet is dewatering the main chamber of Wilson Lock on the Tennessee River in Florence, Alabama. The work began March 23, 2022. The dewatering inspection concludes April 28, 2022. (USACE Video by Heather King) #Navigation #Maintenance #NashvilleCorps #USACE

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 12:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 839293
    VIRIN: 220408-A-NT315-1025
    Filename: DOD_108914995
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: FLORENCE, AL, US 

    This work, Wilson Lock dewatered for periodic inspection, by Heather King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navigation
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Tennessee River
    Dewatering
    Wilson Lock

