U.S. Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing, 633d Air Base Wing and 192d Wing return home after a deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 7, 2022. Airmen from the 633d ABW, 1FW and 192d FW worked in conjunction to short-notice deploy U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 27th Fighter Squadron to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|839283
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-TL953-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108914818
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, JBLE Airmen return from overseas deployment, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
