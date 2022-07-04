Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE Airmen return from overseas deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing, 633d Air Base Wing and 192d Wing return home after a deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 7, 2022. Airmen from the 633d ABW, 1FW and 192d FW worked in conjunction to short-notice deploy U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 27th Fighter Squadron to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 839283
    VIRIN: 220407-F-TL953-7001
    Filename: DOD_108914818
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE Airmen return from overseas deployment, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force
    633d Air Base Wing
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    1st Fighter Wing
    JBLE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT