JBLE Airmen return from overseas deployment

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/839283" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing, 633d Air Base Wing and 192d Wing return home after a deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 7, 2022. Airmen from the 633d ABW, 1FW and 192d FW worked in conjunction to short-notice deploy U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors from the 27th Fighter Squadron to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)