Prominent Hunt: Bethany Beach, DE

Highly specialized American Army units from the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command trained for interagency nuclear forensics missions during Exercise Prominent Hunt at Bethany Beach, Delaware, April 4 – 7. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Nuclear Disablement Team 2 and 3rd CBRNE Response Team, 9th Chemical Company, qualified to serve as a part of the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Ground Collection Task Force. The task force gathers and packages samples of radioactive fallout that enable partner agencies to determine the source.