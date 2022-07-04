Highly specialized American Army units from the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command trained for interagency nuclear forensics missions during Exercise Prominent Hunt at Bethany Beach, Delaware, April 4 – 7. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Nuclear Disablement Team 2 and 3rd CBRNE Response Team, 9th Chemical Company, qualified to serve as a part of the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Ground Collection Task Force. The task force gathers and packages samples of radioactive fallout that enable partner agencies to determine the source.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2022 14:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|838505
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-FJ565-011
|Filename:
|DOD_108910224
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BETHANY BEACH, DE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Prominent Hunt: Bethany Beach, DE, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chemical
Biological
Radiological
and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense
LEAVE A COMMENT