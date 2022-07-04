Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Prominent Hunt: Bethany Beach, DE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BETHANY BEACH, DE, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Marshall Mason 

    20th CBRNE Command

    Highly specialized American Army units from the U.S. Department of Defense’s premier all hazards command trained for interagency nuclear forensics missions during Exercise Prominent Hunt at Bethany Beach, Delaware, April 4 – 7. The 20th CBRNE Command’s Nuclear Disablement Team 2 and 3rd CBRNE Response Team, 9th Chemical Company, qualified to serve as a part of the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Ground Collection Task Force. The task force gathers and packages samples of radioactive fallout that enable partner agencies to determine the source.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.11.2022 14:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838505
    VIRIN: 220407-A-FJ565-011
    Filename: DOD_108910224
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BETHANY BEACH, DE, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prominent Hunt: Bethany Beach, DE, by Marshall Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Chemical

    Biological

    Radiological

    and Nuclear (CBRN) Defense

    TAGS

    #ExerciseProminentHunt #NDT #CRT #FreedomsGuardian #LibertyWeDefend

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT