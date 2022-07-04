The Rakkasans conducted a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Run/Walk in recognition of SHARP month on April 7, 2022.
The Army’s SHARP program is the Army’s integrated, proactive effort to end sexual harassment and sexual assault within our ranks. Sexual harassment and sexual assault have no place in the Army.
If you have been the victim of sexual harassment or sexual assault, you have a voice, you have rights, and you have resources to help you.
You can call:
SFC Tamara Latch, 3BCT SARC at 270-412-6726
DoD Safeline: 1-877-995-5247
Division Hotline: 270-498-4319
BCT Hotline: 931-220-6655
Or go online to:
rainn.org/dod-safe-helpline
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2022 17:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|838383
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-ZY466-500
|Filename:
|DOD_108907523
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rakkasan SHARP 5K Run/Walk, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT