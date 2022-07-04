Rakkasan SHARP 5K Run/Walk

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/838383" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Rakkasans conducted a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Run/Walk in recognition of SHARP month on April 7, 2022.



The Army’s SHARP program is the Army’s integrated, proactive effort to end sexual harassment and sexual assault within our ranks. Sexual harassment and sexual assault have no place in the Army.



If you have been the victim of sexual harassment or sexual assault, you have a voice, you have rights, and you have resources to help you.



You can call:



SFC Tamara Latch, 3BCT SARC at 270-412-6726



DoD Safeline: 1-877-995-5247

Division Hotline: 270-498-4319

BCT Hotline: 931-220-6655



Or go online to:



rainn.org/dod-safe-helpline