    Rakkasan SHARP 5K Run/Walk

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michael Eaddy 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    The Rakkasans conducted a Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Run/Walk in recognition of SHARP month on April 7, 2022.

    The Army’s SHARP program is the Army’s integrated, proactive effort to end sexual harassment and sexual assault within our ranks. Sexual harassment and sexual assault have no place in the Army.

    If you have been the victim of sexual harassment or sexual assault, you have a voice, you have rights, and you have resources to help you.

    You can call:

    SFC Tamara Latch, 3BCT SARC at 270-412-6726

    DoD Safeline: 1-877-995-5247
    Division Hotline: 270-498-4319
    BCT Hotline: 931-220-6655

    Or go online to:

    rainn.org/dod-safe-helpline

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 17:04
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 838383
    VIRIN: 220407-A-ZY466-500
    Filename: DOD_108907523
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, TN, US

    This work, Rakkasan SHARP 5K Run/Walk, by SSG Michael Eaddy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP
    Army
    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)
    3rd Brigade Combat Team
    Rakkasan
    Sexual Harassment Assault Response and Prevention

