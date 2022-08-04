Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ICELAND

    04.08.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Nicholas Carter 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    220408-N-RB149-2001 KEFLAVIK, Iceland (April 8, 2022) U.S., Iceland and Allied nations participate in the exercise Northern Viking 22 in Iceland, April 8, 2022. Northern Viking 22 strengthens interoperability and force readiness between U.S., Iceland and Allied nations, enabling multi-domain command and control of joint and coalition in the defense of Iceland and Sea Lines of Communication in the Greenland, Iceland, United Kingdom (GIUK) gap. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas R. Carter)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.09.2022 13:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 838372
    VIRIN: 220408-N-RB149-2001
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_108907437
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: IS

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Viking 22 Week One, by PO2 Nicholas Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NorthernViking22

