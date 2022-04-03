220304-N-ZS023-1001 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2022) Sailors and civilian personnel assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE (COMLCSRON ONE) celebrate Women's History Month. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.08.2022 16:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|838332
|VIRIN:
|220304-N-ZS023-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108906692
|Length:
|00:03:54
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, COMLCSRON ONE Celebrates Women's History Month, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
