    COMLCSRON ONE Celebrates Women's History Month

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    220304-N-ZS023-1001 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (March 4, 2022) Sailors and civilian personnel assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE (COMLCSRON ONE) celebrate Women's History Month. LCS is a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS is capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 04.08.2022 16:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 838332
    VIRIN: 220304-N-ZS023-1001
    Filename: DOD_108906692
    Length: 00:03:54
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, COMLCSRON ONE Celebrates Women's History Month, by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Women's History Month
    COMLCSRON ONE

